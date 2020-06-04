A Director at Kennametal is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Kennametal (KMT – Research Report), Lawrence Stranghoener, exercised options to sell 7,000 KMT shares at $26.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $210.4K. The options were close to expired and Lawrence Stranghoener disposed stocks.

In addition to Lawrence Stranghoener, 2 other KMT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $38.73 and a one-year low of $14.45. Currently, Kennametal has an average volume of 847.40K. KMT’s market cap is $2.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $210.4K worth of KMT shares and purchased $33.11K worth of KMT shares. The insider sentiment on Kennametal has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider's proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day.

Kennametal, Inc. engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metalworking products and services. The Widia segment offers standard and custom metal cutting solutions to general engineering, aerospace, energy, and transportation customers. The Infrastructure segment produces engineered tungsten carbide and ceramic components, earth-cutting tools, and metallurgical powders. The company was founded by Philip M. McKenna in 1938 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.