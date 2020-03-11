A Director at Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Kemper (KMPR – Research Report), Robert Joseph Joyce, bought shares of KMPR for $34.96K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Joseph Joyce’s holding in the company by 4.19% to a total of $933.9K. Following Robert Joseph Joyce’s last KMPR Buy transaction on September 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on Kemper’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $6.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.98 and a one-year low of $66.25. KMPR’s market cap is $4.9B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Starting in December 2019, KMPR received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.