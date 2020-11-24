A Director at Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report), Henry Yu, sold shares of KNDI for $55.85K.

Following Henry Yu’s last KNDI Sell transaction on November 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $17.40 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, Kandi Technologies has an average volume of 37.82M. KNDI’s market cap is $948 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -92.80.

Henry Yu's trades have generated a 13.4% average return based on past transactions.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vehicles. Its products include electric cars, tricycles, and tractors. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.