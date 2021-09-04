A Director at Jones Soda is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Jones Soda (JSDA – Research Report), Mick Fleming, exercised options to sell 50,000 JSDA shares at $0.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $55.5K.

This is Fleming’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on EAST back in January 2019

Based on Jones Soda’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.46 million and quarterly net profit of $309K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $738K. Currently, Jones Soda has an average volume of 84.79K. JSDA’s market cap is $71.57 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -33.30.

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, up and down the street in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.