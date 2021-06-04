A Director at Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Joint (JYNT – Research Report), Amos James H. JR, sold shares of JYNT for $3.89M.

Following Amos James H. JR’s last JYNT Sell transaction on June 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 55.6%. This is JR’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

Based on Joint’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.55 million and quarterly net profit of $2.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.64 million and had a net profit of $814.9K. The company has a one-year high of $72.67 and a one-year low of $13.60. Currently, Joint has an average volume of 840.57K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.67, reflecting a 13.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Joint has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit. The Joint was founded by Fred Gerretzen, Charles Barnwell, John Leonesio, Todd Welker, Barbara Holland, Steven P. Colmar, Craig P. Colmar, and Richard Rees on March 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.