A Director at Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY – Research Report), Laura Kelly, bought shares of JKHY for $78.5K.

Following Laura Kelly’s last JKHY Buy transaction on March 07, 2014, the stock climbed by 108.2%. This recent transaction increases Laura Kelly’s holding in the company by 3.63% to a total of $2.31 million.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $419 million and quarterly net profit of $72.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $386 million and had a net profit of $68.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $174.93 and a one-year low of $129.22. Currently, Jack Henry & Associates has an average volume of 543.74K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.71M worth of JKHY shares and purchased $78.5K worth of JKHY shares. The insider sentiment on Jack Henry & Associates has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.