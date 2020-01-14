A Director at Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Iron Mountain (IRM – Research Report), Paul Deninger, bought shares of IRM for $223.3K.

Following this transaction Paul Deninger’s holding in the company was increased by 25.37% to a total of $2.02 million. Following Paul Deninger’s last IRM Buy transaction on September 09, 2014, the stock climbed by 7.9%.

Based on Iron Mountain’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $104 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.32 and a one-year low of $29.28. IRM’s market cap is $8.86B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.35.

The insider sentiment on Iron Mountain has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment provides data center facilities to protect mission-critical assets and ensure the continued operation of its customers IT infrastructures, with secure and reliable colocation and wholesale options. The Corporate & Other Business segment consists of the storage, safeguarding and electronic or physical deliveries of physical media of all types and digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets, primarily for entertainment and media industry clients. The company was founded by Herman Knaust in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.