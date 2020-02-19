A Director at Iron Mountain is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Iron Mountain (IRM – Research Report), Clark Bailey, exercised options to sell 15,555 IRM shares at $19.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $509.6K.

Following Clark Bailey’s last IRM Sell transaction on February 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iron Mountain’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $37.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $104 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $29.28. IRM’s market cap is $9.79B and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.64.

The insider sentiment on Iron Mountain has been neutral according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clark Bailey’s trades have generated a -1.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfilment services throughout U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment provides data center facilities to protect mission-critical assets and ensure the continued operation of its customers IT infrastructures, with secure and reliable colocation and wholesale options. The Corporate & Other Business segment consists of the storage, safeguarding and electronic or physical deliveries of physical media of all types and digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets, primarily for entertainment and media industry clients. The company was founded by Herman Knaust in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.