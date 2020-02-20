A Director at Iradimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Iradimed (IRMD – Research Report), Monty Allen, bought shares of IRMD for $35.5K.

Following this transaction Monty Allen’s holding in the company was increased by 27.15% to a total of $573.6K. This is Allen’s first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions.

Based on Iradimed’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.89 million and quarterly net profit of $3.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.34 million and had a net profit of $1.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $16.68. Currently, Iradimed has an average volume of 52.16K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $240K worth of IRMD shares and purchased $82.31K worth of IRMD shares. The insider sentiment on Iradimed has been negative according to 146 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monty Allen's trades have generated a 1.4% average return based on past transactions.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures.