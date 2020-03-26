A Director at IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at IQVIA Holdings (IQV – Research Report), Michael Evanisko, bought shares of IQV for $139.9K.

Following this transaction Michael Evanisko’s holding in the company was increased by 125.71% to a total of $1.24 million.

Based on IQVIA Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.69 billion and had a net profit of $69 million. The company has a one-year high of $169.14 and a one-year low of $81.79. IQV’s market cap is $20.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 99.90.

Eight different firms, including Argus Research and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, IQV received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $358.1K worth of IQV shares and purchased $139.9K worth of IQV shares. The insider sentiment on IQVIA Holdings has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.