A Director at IPG Photonics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at IPG Photonics (IPGP – Research Report), Michael Child, exercised options to buy 6,667 IPGP shares at $15.36 a share, for a total transaction value of $102.4K. The options were close to expired and Michael Child retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Michael Child’s holding in the company by 23.53% to a total of $5.54 million. Following Michael Child’s last IPGP Buy transaction on March 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $166.49 and a one-year low of $98.04. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 328.80K. IPGP’s market cap is $8.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.50, reflecting a -2.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.89M worth of IPGP shares and purchased $561.8K worth of IPGP shares. The insider sentiment on IPG Photonics has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.