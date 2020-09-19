A Director at Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS – Research Report), Joseph Wender, bought shares of IONS for $465.9K.

Following this transaction Joseph Wender’s holding in the company was increased by 41.24% to a total of $4.53 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.22 and a one-year low of $39.32. IONS’s market cap is $7.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.22, reflecting a -27.8% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ionis Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Wender’s trades have generated a 27.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.