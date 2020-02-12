A Director at Ion Geophysical (NYSE: IO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ion Geophysical (IO – Research Report), James Lapeyre, bought shares of IO for $182.5K.

Following this transaction James Lapeyre’s holding in the company was increased by 3.64% to a total of $5.14 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.46 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Ion Geophysical has an average volume of 204.94K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization.