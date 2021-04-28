A Director at Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Investar Holding (ISTR – Research Report), James M. Baker, sold shares of ISTR for $2,170.

Following James M. Baker’s last ISTR Sell transaction on October 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.4%. This is Baker’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions.

Based on Investar Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.86 million and quarterly net profit of $4.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.54 million and had a net profit of $3.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.45 and a one-year low of $10.35. ISTR’s market cap is $225 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Investar Holding Corp. operates as a bank holding company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Investar Bank. It offers commercial and retail lending products including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial & industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, auto loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.