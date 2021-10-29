A Director at Invesco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Invesco (IVZ – Research Report), Denis Kessler, exercised options to buy 2,719 IVZ shares for a total transaction value of $69.31K.

This recent transaction increases Denis Kessler’s holding in the company by 3.86% to a total of $1.86 million. Following Denis Kessler’s last IVZ Buy transaction on August 02, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion and quarterly net profit of $428 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $251 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.71 and a one-year low of $12.75. IVZ’s market cap is $11.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50, reflecting a -19.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Invesco has been negative according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.