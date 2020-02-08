A Director at Intevac is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Intevac (IVAC – Research Report), David Dury, exercised options to buy 14,000 IVAC shares at $4.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $62.86K.

Following this transaction David Dury’s holding in the company was increased by 11.76% to a total of $877.8K. Following David Dury’s last IVAC Buy transaction on May 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on Intevac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.44 million and quarterly net profit of $5.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.58 million and had a net profit of $9.98 million. Currently, Intevac has an average volume of 67.06K. IVAC’s market cap is $153.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 152.78.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy IVAC with a $9.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Intevac has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments.