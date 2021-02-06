A Director at Intersect ENT is Exercising Options

On February 5 it was reported that a Director at Intersect ENT (XENT – Research Report), Frederic Moll, exercised options to buy 12,500 XENT shares at $0.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $9,000. The options were close to expired and Frederic Moll retained stocks.

This is Moll’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Frederic Moll’s holding in the company was increased by 5.03% to a total of $6.28 million.

The company has a one-year high of $31.46 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Intersect ENT has an average volume of 99.00K. XENT’s market cap is $735 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

Frederic Moll's trades have generated a -3.1% average return based on past transactions.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.