A Director at International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at International Paper Co (IP – Research Report), Ray Young, bought shares of IP for $160.4K.

This recent transaction increases Ray Young’s holding in the company by 250% to a total of $239.2K. In addition to Ray Young, 5 other IP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.96 and a one-year low of $31.48. IP’s market cap is $13.4B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.51.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.39M worth of IP shares and purchased $186.9K worth of IP shares. The insider sentiment on International Paper Co has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ray Young’s trades have generated a 23.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Paper Co. engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers.