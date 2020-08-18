A Director at Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report), Paolo Fundaro, sold shares of ICPT for $71.25M.

In addition to Paolo Fundaro, 2 other ICPT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Intercept Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $72.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$92,983,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.00 and a one-year low of $42.19.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.76, reflecting a -30.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ICPT with a $82.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.