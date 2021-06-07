A Director at Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Insulet (PODD – Research Report), Sally Crawford, sold shares of PODD for $2.69M.

Following Sally Crawford’s last PODD Sell transaction on January 17, 2014, the stock climbed by 231.6%. This is Crawford’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on HOLX back in May 2020

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $252 million and quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $198 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $306.46 and a one-year low of $168.38. Currently, Insulet has an average volume of 426.08K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $285.25, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Insulet has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.