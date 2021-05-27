A Director at Insperity (NYSE: NSP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Insperity (NSP – Research Report), Eli Jones, bought shares of NSP for $249.

Following Eli Jones’ last NSP Buy transaction on May 05, 2016, the stock climbed by 61.1%. This is Jones’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Insperity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and quarterly net profit of $61.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $62.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.78 and a one-year low of $50.47. NSP’s market cap is $3.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.33, reflecting a -13.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $667.3K worth of NSP shares and purchased $249 worth of NSP shares. The insider sentiment on Insperity has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. It offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services. The company was founded by Paul J. Sarvadi in April 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, TX.