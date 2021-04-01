A Director at Inogen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Inogen (INGN – Research Report), Raymond Huggenberger, exercised options to buy 6,087 INGN shares at $16.62 a share, for a total transaction value of $101.2K. The options were close to expired and Raymond Huggenberger retained stocks.

Following this transaction Raymond Huggenberger’s holding in the company was increased by 41.05% to a total of $1.06 million. In addition to Raymond Huggenberger, one other INGN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $56.46 and a one-year low of $26.57. INGN’s market cap is $1.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -184.30. Currently, Inogen has an average volume of 177.92K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $39.11M worth of INGN shares and purchased $239.7K worth of INGN shares. The insider sentiment on Inogen has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.