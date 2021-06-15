A Director at Innodata Isogen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Innodata Isogen (INOD – Research Report), Stewart Massey, exercised options to sell 40,000 INOD shares at $2.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $293.1K.

This is Massey’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions. Following Stewart Massey’s last INOD Sell transaction on May 26, 2017, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on Innodata Isogen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.97 million and quarterly net profit of $398K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $291K. The company has a one-year high of $9.49 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Innodata Isogen has an average volume of 75.48K.

The insider sentiment on Innodata Isogen has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility, and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.