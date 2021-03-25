A Director at Infusystems Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Infusystems Holdings (INFU – Research Report), Gregg Owen Lehman, exercised options to sell 50,000 INFU shares at $2.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.07M.

Following Gregg Owen Lehman’s last INFU Sell transaction on August 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.5%.

Based on Infusystems Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.71 million and quarterly net profit of $10.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.71 million and had a net profit of $805K. The company has a one-year high of $23.26 and a one-year low of $6.40. INFU’s market cap is $411 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.80.

The insider sentiment on Infusystems Holdings has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gregg Owen Lehman's trades have generated a -7.4% average return based on past transactions.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites. The firm also provides its products and services to hospitals, oncology practices and facilities and other alternate site health care providers. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.