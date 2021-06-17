A Director at INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at INDUS Realty Trust (INDT – Research Report), Albert Small, bought shares of INDT for $47.08K.

Following Albert Small’s last INDT Buy transaction on June 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 25.9%. Following this transaction Albert Small’s holding in the company was increased by 15.13% to a total of $355.5K.

Based on INDUS Realty Trust’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.09 million and GAAP net loss of -$768,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $320K. The company has a one-year high of $80.35 and a one-year low of $48.05. INDT’s market cap is $515 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -27.30.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.33, reflecting a -6.7% downside.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.