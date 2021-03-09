A Director at India Globalization Capital (NYSE MKT: IGC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at India Globalization Capital (IGC – Research Report), Richard Prins, sold shares of IGC for $90.01K.

This is Prins’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AMPH back in August 2020 Following Richard Prins’ last IGC Sell transaction on June 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $0.26. IGC’s market cap is $71.68 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.10.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. It operates through the Infrastructure Business and Plant & Cannabinoids Business segments. The Infrastructure Business segment involves the rental of heavy construction equipment, execution of construction contracts, and purchase and reseal of physical commodities used in infrastructure. The Plant & Cannabinoids Business segment comprises the production of plant and cannabinoid-based products, and therapies. The company was founded by Ram Mukunda on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Potomac, MD.