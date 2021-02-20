A Director at Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is Selling Shares

On February 18, a Director at Illumina (ILMN – Research Report), Jay Flatley, sold shares of ILMN for $247.5K.

Following Jay Flatley’s last ILMN Sell transaction on May 16, 2018, the stock climbed by 217.4%. This is Flatley’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on COHR back in March 2020

Based on Illumina’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $953 million and quarterly net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $952 million and had a net profit of $239 million. The company has a one-year high of $555.77 and a one-year low of $196.78. Currently, Illumina has an average volume of 936.03K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $435.00, reflecting a 12.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Illumina has been negative according to 123 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include microarray scanners, sequencing reagents, and onsite training selector. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.