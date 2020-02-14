A Director at II-VI is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at II-VI (IIVI – Research Report), Marc Pelaez, exercised options to sell 7,900 IIVI shares at $16.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $298.9K.

In addition to Marc Pelaez, 2 other IIVI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $666 million and GAAP net loss of $98.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $28.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.49 and a one-year low of $26.93.

The insider sentiment on II-VI has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

