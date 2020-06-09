A Director at IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at IES Holdings (IESC – Research Report), Donald Luke, sold shares of IESC for $40.33K.

In addition to Donald Luke, 2 other IESC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IES Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 million and quarterly net profit of $6.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $257 million and had a net profit of $5.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.78 and a one-year low of $13.73. Currently, IES Holdings has an average volume of 42.84K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $250.7K worth of IESC shares and purchased $82.5K worth of IESC shares. The insider sentiment on IES Holdings has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses. The Residential segment deals with electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes. The Commercial and Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets. The Infrastructure Solutions segment includes electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.