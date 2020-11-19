A Director at Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Identiv (INVE – Research Report), Gary Kremen, sold shares of INVE for $45K.

This is Kremen’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions. Following Gary Kremen’s last INVE Sell transaction on June 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

Based on Identiv’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.86 million and quarterly net profit of $389K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.03 million and had a net profit of $1.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.48 and a one-year low of $2.11. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.87.

The insider sentiment on Identiv has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification products. It operates through the Premises and Identity segments. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.