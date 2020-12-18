A Director at Hudson Tech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Hudson Tech (HDSN – Research Report), Vincent Abbatecola, exercised options to sell 75,000 HDSN shares at $0.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $90.75K.

This is Abbatecola’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions. In addition to Vincent Abbatecola, one other HDSN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Hudson Tech has an average volume of 353.65K. HDSN’s market cap is $46.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a one-year high of $1.77 and a one-year low of $0.52.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The company also offers predictive and diagnostic services through the Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart brands. Hudson Technologies was founded by Stephen P. Mandracchia and Kevin J. Zugibe on January 11, 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.