A Director at HP (NYSE: HPQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at HP (HPQ – Research Report), Stacey Mobley, sold shares of HPQ for $2.29M.

Following Stacey Mobley’s last HPQ Sell transaction on November 15, 2016, the stock climbed by 19.4%. In addition to Stacey Mobley, one other HPQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on HP’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.65 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.62 billion and had a net profit of $678 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.61 and a one-year low of $13.39. HPQ’s market cap is $41.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00, reflecting a 1.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on HP has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HP Inc. was formed following the split of Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015 and is among the world’s top five personal computer manufacturers. The company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises.