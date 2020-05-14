A Director at HP (NYSE: HPQ) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at HP (HPQ – Research Report), Charles Bergh, bought shares of HPQ for $87.17K.

Following this transaction Charles Bergh’s holding in the company was increased by 138.45% to a total of $141.9K. In addition to Charles Bergh, 3 other HPQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $12.54. HPQ’s market cap is $20.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.40. Currently, HP has an average volume of 14.93M.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.30, reflecting a -32.0% downside. Four different firms, including Argus Research and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on HP has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment gives consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services,and scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.