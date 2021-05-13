A Director at Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP – Research Report), Daniel William, bought shares of HZNP for $254K.

Following this transaction Daniel William F’s holding in the company was increased by 26.86% to a total of $6.45 million. In addition to Daniel William, one other HZNP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $97.20 and a one-year low of $43.81. Currently, Horizon Therapeutics has an average volume of 601.84K. HZNP’s market cap is $19.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 72.80.

Starting in May 2020, HZNP received 51 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $116.63, reflecting a -25.4% downside. Eight different firms, including BMO Capital and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.73M worth of HZNP shares and purchased $532.8K worth of HZNP shares. The insider sentiment on Horizon Therapeutics has been neutral according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises of medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.