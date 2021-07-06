A Director at Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Hooker Furniture (HOFT – Research Report), Henry Williamson, bought shares of HOFT for $174.1K.

Following this transaction Henry Williamson’s holding in the company was increased by 10.73% to a total of $1.78 million. Following Henry Williamson’s last HOFT Buy transaction on April 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.8%.

Based on Hooker Furniture’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $163 million and quarterly net profit of $9.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.90 and a one-year low of $18.66. Currently, Hooker Furniture has an average volume of 75.31K.

The insider sentiment on Hooker Furniture has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Casegoods, Upholstered and All Other. Its major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand, and youth furniture sold under the Opus Designs by Hooker brand. The company designs and markets its furniture, both as stand-alone products and as part of a group of products within multi-piece groups or broader collections offering a unifying style, design theme and finish. Its collections include offerings, such as Abbott Place, Beladora, Harbour Pointe and Sanctuary collections. The company’s residential upholstered seating companies, include Bradington-Young LLC, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, and Sam Moore Furniture LLC, a specialist in upscale occasional chairs, settees and sectional seating with an emphasis on cover-to-frame customization. Its customers include independent furniture stores, specialty retailers, department stores, catalog and internet merchants, interior designers and national and regional chains. Hooker Furniture was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.