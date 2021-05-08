A Director at Hollyfrontier (NYSE: HFC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hollyfrontier (HFC – Research Report), Franklin Myers, bought shares of HFC for $346.9K.

Following this transaction Franklin Myers’ holding in the company was increased by 26.64% to a total of $1.69 million. In addition to Franklin Myers, one other HFC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $42.39 and a one-year low of $16.81. HFC’s market cap is $5.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.50.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $40.14, reflecting a -13.0% downside. Three different firms, including Piper Sandler and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Hollyfrontier has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.