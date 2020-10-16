A Director at Hms Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Hms Holdings (HMSY – Research Report), Craig Callen, exercised options to buy 3,530 HMSY shares at $21.36 a share, for a total transaction value of $75.4K. The options were close to expired and Craig Callen retained stocks.

Following Craig Callen’s last HMSY Buy transaction on August 12, 2015, the stock climbed by 19.4%. Following this transaction Craig Callen’s holding in the company was increased by 5.7% to a total of $1.87 million.

The company has a one-year high of $34.76 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Hms Holdings has an average volume of 387.31K. HMSY’s market cap is $2.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 43.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.75, reflecting a -18.2% downside. Starting in August 2020, HMSY received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.