A Director at Hmg/Courtland Properties is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Hmg/Courtland Properties (HMG – Research Report), Richard Wiener, exercised options to buy 2,000 HMG shares at $13.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $26.4K. The options were close to expired and Richard Wiener retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Richard Wiener’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $33.76K. Following Richard Wiener’s last HMG Buy transaction on March 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hmg/Courtland Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.28K and GAAP net loss of -$375,581. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.52K and had a GAAP net loss of $964.9K. The company has a one-year high of $33.21 and a one-year low of $9.57. HMG’s market cap is $17 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -35.90.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.