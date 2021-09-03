A Director at Hibbett Sports is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Hibbett Sports (HIBB – Research Report), Alton Yother, exercised options to sell 5,000 HIBB shares at $52.03 a share, for a total transaction value of $486.8K.

Following Alton Yother’s last HIBB Sell transaction on October 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 44.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hibbett Sports’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $507 million and quarterly net profit of $84.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $442 million and had a net profit of $40.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.32 and a one-year low of $32.37. Currently, Hibbett Sports has an average volume of 430.12K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.67, reflecting a -17.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hibbett Sports has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alton Yother’s trades have generated a -11.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.