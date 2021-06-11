A Director at Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Heritage Financial (HFWA – Research Report), John Clees, sold shares of HFWA for $93.28K.

In addition to John Clees, 2 other HFWA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heritage Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.49 million and quarterly net profit of $25.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.04 million and had a net profit of $12.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.86 and a one-year low of $17.15. Currently, Heritage Financial has an average volume of 68.55K.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Financial has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.