A Director at Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Heritage Commerce (HTBK – Research Report), Walter Theodore Kaczmarek, sold shares of HTBK for $361.1K.

In addition to Walter Theodore Kaczmarek, 2 other HTBK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $44.86 million and quarterly net profit of $5.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.77 million and had a net profit of $13.23 million. HTBK’s market cap is $706.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a one-year high of $14.61 and a one-year low of $10.95.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $361.1K worth of HTBK shares and purchased $119.3K worth of HTBK shares. The insider sentiment on Heritage Commerce has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding.