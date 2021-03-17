A Director at Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hercules Capital (HTGC – Research Report), Thomas Fallon, sold shares of HTGC for $248.4K.

Following Thomas Fallon’s last HTGC Sell transaction on November 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 9.6%.

Based on Hercules Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $167 million and quarterly net profit of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.14 million and had a net profit of $44.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.64 and a one-year low of $5.42. Currently, Hercules Capital has an average volume of 363.64K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.63, reflecting a -2.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $248.4K worth of HTGC shares and purchased $547.8K worth of HTGC shares. The insider sentiment on Hercules Capital has been positive according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Fallon's trades have generated a 20.9% average return based on past transactions.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.