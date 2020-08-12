A Director at Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Helen Of Troy (HELE – Research Report), Vincent Carson, sold shares of HELE for $730.1K.

Following Vincent Carson’s last HELE Sell transaction on July 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 57.4%. In addition to Vincent Carson, 3 other HELE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Helen Of Troy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $421 million and quarterly net profit of $60.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $376 million and had a net profit of $40.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.99 and a one-year low of $104.02. HELE’s market cap is $5.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $227.33, reflecting a -8.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Helen Of Troy has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vincent Carson’s trades have generated a 8.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.