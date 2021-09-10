A Director at HEICO (NYSE: HEI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at HEICO (HEI – Research Report), Julie Neitzel, bought shares of HEI for $103.8K.

Following this transaction Julie Neitzel’s holding in the company was increased by 5.39% to a total of $2.26 million. In addition to Julie Neitzel, 2 other HEI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on HEICO’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $472 million and quarterly net profit of $76.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $386 million and had a net profit of $54.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $148.95 and a one-year low of $99.55. HEI’s market cap is $16.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $139.75, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The Electronic Technologies Group segment designs and manufactures electronic, microwave, and electro-optical equipment and components, three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products, high-speed interface products, high voltage interconnection devices, high voltage advanced power electronics products, power conversion products, underwater locator beacons, electromagnetic interference shielding, traveling wave tube amplifiers, harsh environment electronic connectors and other interconnect products, communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners, crashworthy, and ballistically self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems for military rotorcraft, RF and microwave amplifiers, transmitters and receivers, satellite microwave modules, and integrated subsystems primarily for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.