A Director at Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Heartland Financial USA (HTLF – Research Report), Duane White, bought shares of HTLF for $98.99K.

This recent transaction increases Duane White’s holding in the company by 5.12% to a total of $2.03 million. In addition to Duane White, 2 other HTLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heartland Financial USA’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $170 million and quarterly net profit of $52.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $20.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.04 and a one-year low of $28.37. HTLF’s market cap is $2.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90.

The insider sentiment on Heartland Financial USA has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Duane White’s trades have generated a -17.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.