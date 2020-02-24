A Director at Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Healthpeak Properties (PEAK – Research Report), Christine Garvey, sold shares of PEAK for $20.34K.

Following Christine Garvey’s last PEAK Sell transaction on May 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.1%.

Based on Healthpeak Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $532 million and quarterly net profit of $43.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $442 million and had a net profit of $829 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.93 and a one-year low of $28.86. PEAK’s market cap is $18.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 408.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers.