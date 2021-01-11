A Director at Healthequity is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Healthequity (HQY – Research Report), Frank Corvino, exercised options to sell 7,403 HQY shares at $14.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $561K.

Following Frank Corvino’s last HQY Sell transaction on July 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Healthequity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $179 million and quarterly net profit of $1.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.78 and a one-year low of $34.40. Currently, Healthequity has an average volume of 473.82K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.13, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

Frank Corvino’s trades have generated a -0.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.