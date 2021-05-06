A Director at Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hasbro (HAS – Research Report), John Frascotti, bought shares of HAS for $136.8K.

Following John Frascotti’s last HAS Buy transaction on August 28, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.4%. This recent transaction increases John Frascotti’s holding in the company by 1.46% to a total of $15.03 million.

Based on Hasbro’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion and quarterly net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $69.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $101.24 and a one-year low of $60.20. Currently, Hasbro has an average volume of 534.38K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.25, reflecting a -9.4% downside. Six different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $221.8K worth of HAS shares and purchased $136.8K worth of HAS shares. The insider sentiment on Hasbro has been neutral according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hasbro, Inc. engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh, and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital. The United States and Canada segment refers to the marketing and sale of products in the United States and Canada which include the innovation and reinvention of toys and games. The International segment engages in the marketing and sale of product categories to retailers and wholesalers in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where there is no direct presence. The Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment conducts movie, television and digital gaming entertainment operations. The company was founded by Henry Hassenfeld and Hilal Hassenfeld in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, RI.