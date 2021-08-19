A Director at Hartford Financial (NYSE: HIG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hartford Financial (HIG – Research Report), Robert Allardice, sold shares of HIG for $608.5K.

Following Robert Allardice’s last HIG Sell transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.7%.

Based on Hartford Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.59 billion and quarterly net profit of $905 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.07 billion and had a net profit of $468 million. The company has a one-year high of $69.94 and a one-year low of $34.69. Currently, Hartford Financial has an average volume of 779.23K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.67, reflecting a -15.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hartford Financial has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Allardice’s trades have generated a 11.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disability coverage, group retiree health and voluntary benefits to individual members of employer groups, associations, affinity groups and financial institutions. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services such as product design, implementation and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group was founded on May 10, 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.