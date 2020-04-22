A Director at Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Theodore Leonsis, bought shares of GRPN for $950K.

Following this transaction Theodore Leonsis’ holding in the company was increased by 61.35% to a total of $2.43 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $0.48. Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 14.44M. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.84.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.49, reflecting a -36.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Groupon has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell on January 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.